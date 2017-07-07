Pages Navigation Menu

Trump to get options on how to ‘stop’ North Korea

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The U.S. military is ready to provide options to President Donald Trump over the continued launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea, Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis said. Mattis, in a statement by the U.S. Department of Defence, however, said diplomatic and economic efforts remained the tools of choice to convince North Korea to stop […]

