Trump to get options on how to ‘stop’ North Korea

The U.S. military is ready to provide options to President Donald Trump over the continued launch of ballistic missiles by North Korea, Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis said. Mattis, in a statement by the U.S. Department of Defence, however, said diplomatic and economic efforts remained the tools of choice to convince North Korea to stop […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

