North Korea: China and Russia call on US to freeze military exercises in bid to cool tensions – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
North Korea: China and Russia call on US to freeze military exercises in bid to cool tensions
The Independent
China and Russia have called on America and one of its key allies to freeze large scale military exercises in an attempt to cool tensions, after North Korea test-fired a missile it claimed could hit the US. The two countries joined diplomatic forces to …
For Trump, Threats but Few Options in Confronting North Korea
North Korea missile test: Russia and China urge freeze in launches
Ball in Donald Trump's court after North Korea claims successful missile test
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!