Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

North Korea: China and Russia call on US to freeze military exercises in bid to cool tensions – The Independent

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Independent

North Korea: China and Russia call on US to freeze military exercises in bid to cool tensions
The Independent
China and Russia have called on America and one of its key allies to freeze large scale military exercises in an attempt to cool tensions, after North Korea test-fired a missile it claimed could hit the US. The two countries joined diplomatic forces to
For Trump, Threats but Few Options in Confronting North KoreaNew York Times
North Korea missile test: Russia and China urge freeze in launchesBBC News
Ball in Donald Trump's court after North Korea claims successful missile testThe Sydney Morning Herald
Los Angeles Times –Daily Mail –CNN –Aljazeera.com
all 1,091 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.