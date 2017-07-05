Trumps meeting with Mexican president likely to have disagreements

Mexican officials said on Wednesday that a meeting between Mexican President, Enrique Nieto and U.S. President, Donald Trump, on Friday at the G20 summit in Germany will last about 30 minutes and probably not lead to any major agreements.

Mexico’s foreign minister said on the face-to-face talks will be the first between Nieto and Trump as presidents.

Mexican Foreign Minister, Luis Videgaray, warned in a television interview not to expect too much.

Trump’s election and his early days in office sent U.S.-Mexico relations to a new low due to his threats to slap tariffs on Mexican-made goods and a plan to build a wall on the southern U.S. border to keep out illegal immigrants.

“It will be an important meeting but we have to put it in context and not have expectations that are unjustified,” Videgaray told the Televisa television network.

“We don’t expect to resolve substantial differences.’’

Videgaray said that Trump and Nieto will discuss renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) scheduled for August, as well as cooperation in combating drug cartels and development in Central America.

He said that one topic not on the agenda at the meeting in Hamburg is Trump’s pledge to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

In late January, a planned meeting between the presidents was canceled following a Twitter dispute over Trump’s pledge to make Mexico pay for a wall, a campaign promise popular among many of his supporters.

Trump has since shied away from that demand.

Trump’s administration also moved toward talks to renegotiate NAFTA, toning down earlier threats to pull out of the pact with Mexico and Canada.

This month, the U.S. and Mexican governments resolved a long-standing dispute over the sugar trade, while agricultural ministers from the three NAFTA countries met and said there were “relatively few” differences over farm trade to resolve in talks.

The post Trumps meeting with Mexican president likely to have disagreements appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

