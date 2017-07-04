Tunde Ednut Accuses Bobrisky Of Hacking His Instagram Account

The drama between Bobrisky and Tunde Ednut took another dimension after the latter’s account was hacked. Tunde has now accused Bobrisky of hacking his Instagram account. He took to snapchat to share his suspicion. He wrote; “My Instagram Account Has Been Hacked” “I suspect Bobrisky” “The hacker changed my Instagram password. The hacker has also …

The post Tunde Ednut Accuses Bobrisky Of Hacking His Instagram Account appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

