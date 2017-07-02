Tunisia, Senegal to co-host 2017 AfroBasket for Men

FIBA Africa, basketball’s governing board on the continent, has confirmed that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host this year’s FIBA AfroBasket from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16.

According to a statement by the sports body, the 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four teams in the Group Phase of the competition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Group Phase will hold from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

Senegal’s capital city of Dakar will host two groups, while Tunisia’s capital city of Tunis will host the other two.

The top two teams from each group will advance to Tunis, which will also host the Final Phase which consists of the Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Finals.

NAN reports that the Final Phase is billed for Sept. 14 to Sept. 16.

The bottom two teams from each group in the Group Phase will be knocked out of the competition.

The participating teams include Angola, Cameroon, Central African Republic (CAR), Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Egypt and Guinea.

The rest are Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, defending champions Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia and Uganda.

Angola was earlier proposed by FIBA Africa to host the tournament, but it later turned out that the country would hold its general elections around the same period.

