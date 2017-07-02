Tunisia, Senegal to co-host 2017 FIBA AfroBasket

The body governing basketball in Africa, International Basketball Federation Africa (FIBA Africa), has confirmed that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host this year’s FIBA AfroBasket. The AfroBasket will hold from Sept. 8 to Sept. 16. According to a statement by the sports body, the 16 participating teams will be divided into four groups of four …

The post Tunisia, Senegal to co-host 2017 FIBA AfroBasket appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

