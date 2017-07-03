Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tunisia, Senegal To Co-Host AfroBasket 2017 – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Tunisia, Senegal To Co-Host AfroBasket 2017
CHANNELS TELEVISION
NBA Returns To South Africa FIBA Africa has confirmed that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host AfroBasket 2017 championship scheduled from September 8 – 16. Senegal's capital city, Dakar, will host two groups, while Tunis will host the other two. The
Uganda: Rugby Cranes Sieze Gold Cup LeadAllAfrica.com

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.