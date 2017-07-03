Tunisia, Senegal To Co-Host AfroBasket 2017

CHANNELS TELEVISION

NBA Returns To South Africa FIBA Africa has confirmed that Tunisia and Senegal will jointly host AfroBasket 2017 championship scheduled from September 8 – 16. Senegal's capital city, Dakar, will host two groups, while Tunis will host the other two. The …

Uganda: Rugby Cranes Sieze Gold Cup Lead AllAfrica.com



all 2 news articles »