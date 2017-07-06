Pages Navigation Menu

Tupac Shakur dumped Madonna because she was ‘too white’ – Outlook India

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tupac Shakur dumped Madonna because she was 'too white'
Outlook India
los angeles, Jul 6 An emotional letter written from rapper Tupac Shakur to a young madonna reveals the star broke up with pop queen because she was "white". The pair dated in the 1990s when Tupac was just 25 and Madonna 37 – 18 months before he was …

