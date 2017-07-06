Turkey detains 11 foreigners, local human rights leaders during meeting

Turkish Authorities detain 11 people, including Amnesty International’s Country Director along with one German and one Swedish national, while attending a conference in Istanbul. According to an Amnesty statement on Thursday, the 11 were detained on Buyukada, an island just off Istanbul which is a popular tourist destination accessible by public ferry. Human rights activists…

The post Turkey detains 11 foreigners, local human rights leaders during meeting appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

