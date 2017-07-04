Turkey expects U.S. to lift ban on electronic devices on flights on Wednesday

Turkey expects the electronics ban imposed on flights to U.S. to be lifted on Wednesday, Transportation Minister Ahmet Arslan said on Tuesday. The ban on devices like laptops and tablets was imposed by the U.S. in March as security measure. The relaxation came after Turkey added additional security checks and systems to the main Ataturk…

