Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House in Ikorodu, Lagos

Two Children – a 10-Year-Old Boy and a 7-Year-Old Girl – have been declared missing in Ikorodu, Lagos. Ridwan (boy) and Nimata (girl) reportedly left their house on Saturday and did not return home.Read what was shared online below;Pls we are looking for Ridwan and nimata they left house from yesterday evening without any reason we have make report in all the police station in ikorodu we haven’t

