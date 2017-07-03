Two Children Declared Missing After Leaving Their House in Ikorodu, Lagos

Two Children – a 10-Year-Old Boy and a 7-Year-Old Girl – have been declared missing in Ikorodu, Lagos. Ridwan (boy) and Nimata (girl) reportedly left their house on Saturday and did not return home.Read what was shared online below;Pls we are looking for Ridwan and nimata they left house from yesterday evening without any reason we have make report in all the police station in ikorodu we haven’t

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

