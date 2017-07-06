Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two Deputy Ministers Visit Mbease Nsuta Mining Pit – Peace FM Online

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Peace FM Online

Two Deputy Ministers Visit Mbease Nsuta Mining Pit
Peace FM Online
Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister has visited Mbease Nsuta in the Prestea Huni/Valley district after an old abandoned pit caved in and claimed 17 lives. The Deputy Minister was with Mr Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.