Two Deputy Ministers Visit Mbease Nsuta Mining Pit – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
Two Deputy Ministers Visit Mbease Nsuta Mining Pit
Peace FM Online
Mrs Gifty Eugenia Kusi, Deputy Western Regional Minister has visited Mbease Nsuta in the Prestea Huni/Valley district after an old abandoned pit caved in and claimed 17 lives. The Deputy Minister was with Mr Benito Owusu Bio, Deputy Minister of Lands …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!