Two FUTA 300 Level Students Drown, Die While Taking Selfie During EMT Training

Two 300 Level students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo state – Olabiyi Emmanuel and Olokun Babatunde Alex have drowned during their Entrepreneurship Management Technology (EMT 302) training today.

Olabiyi was a student of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering (AGE) while Olokun was a Project Management Technology (PMT) student.

According

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

