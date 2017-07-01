Pages Navigation Menu

Two FUTA 300 Level Students Drown, Die While Taking Selfie During EMT Training

Posted on Jul 1, 2017

Two 300 Level students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) in Ondo state – Olabiyi Emmanuel and Olokun Babatunde Alex have drowned during their Entrepreneurship Management Technology (EMT 302) training today.

Olabiyi was a student of the Department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering (AGE) while Olokun was a Project Management Technology (PMT) student.

According

