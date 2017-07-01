Two FUTA students drown during their Entrepreneurship Training (Photos)

Two 300 Level students of the Federal University of Technology (FUTA), Akure, Ondo State, have drowned while undergoing their Entrepreneurship Training (ENT), today. The students were identified as Olabiyi Emmanuel, from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, and Olokun Babatunde Alex. from the department of Project Management Technology (PMT) 300level. According to the […]

