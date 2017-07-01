Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two FUTA students drown while taking selfie

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Two students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) drowned on Saturday  evening while  reportedly taking selfie pictures on a canoe inside a river in the town.

The two students whose names were were both 300 level students of the university.

One was said to be a student of the department of Agriculture  and Environmental Engineering, while the other was a student of the department of Project Management Technology.

The President, Students Union Government of the university, Adeyinka Olasehinde who confirmed the incident, said the death of the two students had thrown the university into mourning.

Olasehinde explained that four students went to a river close to the university and took pictures on a canoe stationed at the river.

He added that the canoe capsized while the students were taking the pictures.

Olasehinde hinted that two of the students narrowly escaped death because they knew how to swim, while two others were unfortunate.

He said the students who lost their lives were at the venue of their
entrepreneuship training at the laboratory of the department of
fishery and aquaculture behinde great hall in Obakekere area of Akure.

He said the ugly incident occurred after the students had finished their training for the day

The post Two FUTA students drown while taking selfie appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.