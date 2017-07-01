Two FUTA students drown while taking selfie
Two students of the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) drowned on Saturday evening while reportedly taking selfie pictures on a canoe inside a river in the town.
The two students whose names were were both 300 level students of the university.
One was said to be a student of the department of Agriculture and Environmental Engineering, while the other was a student of the department of Project Management Technology.
The President, Students Union Government of the university, Adeyinka Olasehinde who confirmed the incident, said the death of the two students had thrown the university into mourning.
Olasehinde explained that four students went to a river close to the university and took pictures on a canoe stationed at the river.
He added that the canoe capsized while the students were taking the pictures.
Olasehinde hinted that two of the students narrowly escaped death because they knew how to swim, while two others were unfortunate.
He said the students who lost their lives were at the venue of their
entrepreneuship training at the laboratory of the department of
fishery and aquaculture behinde great hall in Obakekere area of Akure.
He said the ugly incident occurred after the students had finished their training for the day
