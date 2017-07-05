Two killed, others injured in fatal auto-crash in Warri, Delta State

Two petty traders, Adaeze Ebuka (19yrs old) and Enor Joe( 65yrs old) were crushed to death while two others were seriously injured in a fatal motor accident involving an SUV jeep at about 21.00hrs of yesterday along Enerhen road by Kolokolo junction opposite Ecobank in Warri, Delta State, DAILY POST is reporting. Our Correspondent gathered […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

