Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two men have been arraigned for snatching motorcycle

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Police on Monday arraigned Abdullahi Umar, 25, and Bashiru Usman, 30, in an FCT High Court, Jabi for snatching a Bajaj Motorcycle from one Ahmed Zubairu on Feb. 23. The prosecutor, Mr John Ijagbemi, told the court that the matter was reported at Dutse Police Station on the same day and was later transferred …

The post Two men have been arraigned for snatching motorcycle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.