Two SA Properties Make ‘Best Homes In The World’ List

I bet you’re thinking at least one of them is in Cape Town, but this time around you would be wrong.

There’s a new list out, via international travel website HGTV, and they’ve picked eight properties from around the world that really tickle their fancy.

Part of the ‘Ultimate House Hunt’, the list includes homes in the Dominican Republic, Greece, Malaysia, Costa Rica and Canada.

We’ll gloss over those and focus on the two from this neck of the woods with the help of BusinessTech:

Ballito – R28 million

Dubbed “The Forest House”, this fully automated home in Ballito features 4 bedrooms en-suite, a theatre room, 2 lounges, superior finishes, double garage and ample parking.

There are also several bodies of water on the grounds, including koi ponds, water features and a rim flow swimming pool which seem to flow naturally through the home into the forest “creating a peaceful flow of energy throughout”.

The four bedroom home features an all-glass front door that provides a seamless view straight through the backyard and views beyond, as well as a swimming pool that flows straight through the home.

R28 million and you’re living that #namaste lifestyle.

The second property comes at more of a cost – R60 million – and is located in Kenton-on-Sea:

Identified as a “Luxury Wildlife Ranch”, the property features, two luxury tented safari units on the banks of the river and traversing rights over a 25,000 reserve.

It forms part of a 25,000 Acre (10,000 Hectare) private Game Reserve, operating as an Eco Tourism destination as well a traditional ‘Big Five’ game-viewing.

The property features 11 bedrooms and bathrooms, 13 Fireplace(s), Gated Entry, and separate guest quarters.

See, there’s more to Kenton than just making bad life choices at Jeremiah’s.

I guess it depends what you’re after property wise, but not many people are going to say no to a stay at either of these gems.

You can see the rest of the homes that cracked the list HERE.

[source:businesstech]

