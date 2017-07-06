Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos)

Twin sisters who were impregnated by the same man in Akwa Ibom have dedicated their children in church. According to a Facebook user, FearGod Akpakpan, who posted the story in a Facebook group (Sitippe Akwa Ibom), he said the dedication took place on Sunday, June 25, at Christian evangelistic church Ikpe Akpa Ewe, Oruk Anam …

The post Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

