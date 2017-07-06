Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos)

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Twin sisters who were impregnated by the same man in Akwa Ibom have dedicated their children in church. According to a Facebook user, FearGod Akpakpan, who posted the story in a Facebook group (Sitippe Akwa Ibom), he said the dedication took place on Sunday, June 25, at Christian evangelistic church Ikpe Akpa Ewe, Oruk Anam …

The post Two sisters who got pregnant by the same man in Akwa Ibom dedicate children in Church (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.