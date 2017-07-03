Pages Navigation Menu

Two teachers rape 10 secondary school students, infect them with STDs in Lagos

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in Crime

Two teachers of Government Secondary School Epe, Lagos State, have allegedly raped and infected 10 female students of the school with STDs. The girls are currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in the area. The teachers allegedly took turns to have carnal knowledge of the students until the bubble burst at the weekend. According to […]

