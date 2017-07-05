Pages Navigation Menu

U.S. lifts its laptop ban on Emirates and Turkish Airlines inbound flights

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

Those flying from Dubai or Istanbul to the United States will no longer need to check their laptops and tablets in their luggage. Emirates and Turkish Airlines confirmed that the U.S. laptop ban has been lifted.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

