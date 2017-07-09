U.S. to Donate $639 Million to Nigeria, Other Nations facing Starvation

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday promised $639 million to help people facing starvation due to drought and conflict in Northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen. According to Rob Jenkins, Acting Head, Bureau of Democracy, Conflict and Humanitarian Assistance at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Nigeria will receive $121 million, Yemen will […]

