Uber awaits final EU court ruling later this year

Uber on Tuesday played down an EU court opinion that some of its services could be illegal.

It said that the case concerned only a ride-hailing app service in France which it no longer provides.

“We have seen today’s statement and wait the final ruling later this year.

“This case relates to a French law from 2014 and affects peer-to-peer services which we stopped in 2015, Uber today works only with professional licensed drivers in France,’’ an Uber spokesperson said in an email.

An advocate general for the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said in a non-binding opinion that illegal transport activities like UberPOP may be criminal.

The post Uber awaits final EU court ruling later this year appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

