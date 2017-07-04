Uber Looks Like It Is Losing Another Big Case In EU’s Highest Court – Fortune
|
Fortune
|
Uber Looks Like It Is Losing Another Big Case In EU's Highest Court
Fortune
Uber is on the verge of another legal blow to its business model, after senior lawyers at the EU's highest court sided with the French government in a landmark case against the ride-hailing company. The legal advisors to the EU Court of Justice in …
Uber Is Dealt a Fresh Blow in European Legal Case
France had a right to charge Uber execs over running illegal service, top EU court says
France was right to punish Uber, according to a top European legal adviser
