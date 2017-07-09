Ubi Franklin outs user who asked Tekno for financial help a day after she insulted him

Tekno is still doing Giveaways on Twitter, with many of his Fans receiving thousands of Naira from the singer. Today, the singer gave out over N500,000 to fans who got monetary issue. But then, Ubi Franklin, pointed out an Ignorant “person” who of recent bashed the singer for involving himself in the Davido and Wizkid beef, …

The post Ubi Franklin outs user who asked Tekno for financial help a day after she insulted him appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

