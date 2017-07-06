Ubi Franklin’s Made Men Music Group is unveiling THREE New Artistes… Can You Guess who they Are?

Ubi Franklin, owner of the TripleMG (Made Men Music Group) record label has announced that he is set to unveil three new artistes on the label. The three new artistes will join Tekno and Selebobo. The unveiling party is scheduled to hold this weekend and TripleMG fans have been trying to guess who the new […]

