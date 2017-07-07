UCT SRC duo fingered in student’s alleged rape & assault – Independent Online
Independent Online
UCT SRC duo fingered in student's alleged rape & assault
Independent Online
Cape Town – UCT is pursuing yet another alleged rape and sexual assault of a student, apparently by two members of the Student Representative Council. The SRC announced that it had suspended two of its members after they were named by a female …
UCT SRC members face rape‚ sexual harassment claim
South Africa: UCT SRC Suspends Two Members Amidst Rape Allegations
