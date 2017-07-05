Udom Emmanuel : Akwa Ibom Govt approves 10000 capacity stadium for Eket – Pulse Nigeria
News Agency of Nigeria
Pulse Nigeria
Uko said that the action of the governor was a renewed move to develop and expand sports infrastructure in the state. Published: 05.07.2017; Pulse News Agency Local by NAN. Print; eMail · Udom Emmanuel play. Governor Udom Emmanuel. (Akwa Ibom …
