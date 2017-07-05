Uganda bans miniskirts, flat shoes and cleavage revealing outfits for civil servants

Public servants in Uganda are facing a strict dress code after the government issued a circular warning them to “dress decently”. Female staff have been told not to show any cleavage, wear brightly coloured braids or hair extensions, sleeveless blouses or any clothing made out of see-through material. Nairobi new reports that men must wear […]

