Uganda: Ease Travel for Treatment Abroad , Kadaga Tells Government – AllAfrica.com

Uganda: Ease Travel for Treatment Abroad , Kadaga Tells Government

Uganda: Ease Travel for Treatment Abroad , Kadaga Tells Government
Kampala — Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has asked government to relax clearance procedures for sick public officials seeking to travel abroad for treatment. According to Ms Kadaga, the current clearance procedure is "frustrating". Her concerns …
