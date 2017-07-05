Uganda : Female public servants banned from showing cleavage in the office

The Ugandan government has announced through the Ministry of Public Service has banned public servants from dressing indecently to the office. In a circular tweeted by privately owned Observer newspaper, it says women are not allowed to show their cleavage nor wear dresses or skirts that are above the knees. Sleeveless blouses or any clothing …

The post Uganda : Female public servants banned from showing cleavage in the office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

