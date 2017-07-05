Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda : Female public servants banned from showing cleavage in the office

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

The Ugandan government has announced  through the Ministry of Public Service has banned public servants from dressing indecently to the office. In a circular tweeted by privately owned Observer newspaper, it says women are not allowed to show their cleavage nor wear dresses or skirts that are above the knees. Sleeveless blouses or any clothing …

The post Uganda : Female public servants banned from showing cleavage in the office appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.