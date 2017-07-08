Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Uganda: Iganga Woman MP Grace Kaudha Dies – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Vision

Uganda: Iganga Woman MP Grace Kaudha Dies
AllAfrica.com
Kaudha 31, died at the Kampala Capital City Hospital in Kawempe, Kampala last at around 2:00 o'clock on Saturday. She was five months pregnant. Chris Obore, the Director of Communications and Public Affairs confirmed. "The Speaker of Parliament …
Iganga MP dead due to pregnancy complicationNew Vision
Ugandan Woman MP Kaudha dies after child-birth complicationsIndependent

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.