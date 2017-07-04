Uganda workers union blasts govt over dress code

Kampala, Uganda| Godfrey Ssali | The National Organization of Trade Unions (NOTU) has criticized the move by the Ministry of Public Service to issue a strict dress code for civil servants.

According to the Chairman General of NOTU Usher Wilson Owere, the decision was rushed. “There is what we call a negotiation machinery in public service. Whatever rules or regulations they pick, they should have first consulted us as workers,” said Owere.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Public Service Catherine Bitarakwate on Monday noted that public officers have been dressing indecently.

The guidelines provide that all female officers must not put on clothes that are “tight,” and “not above the knees. It says they ” must use long sleeved blouses which are not transparent or revealing parts of the body especially the back and cleavage.”

Civil Servants, according to the new rules, “are also required to keep their hair neat without color, on top of maintaining polished short nails not more than 3 centimeters.”

The guidelines also restrict them from what is termed as exaggerated make up.

All male public officers are “required to put on trousers, jackets and a necktie and will not be allowed to use open shoes during working hours except for medical conditions as recommended by a doctor.”

The guidelines also state that “only black and brown shoes will be allowed and that men should keep their hair short and avoid tight trousers.”

The statement revealed that the new guidelines are in line with the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders 2010.

Staff who fail to comply with the new enforcements, according to the statement, would be cautioned at first, and repeat offenders would face disciplinary action.

