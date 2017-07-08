Ugandan cricketers collapse again, hand World Cup U-19 place to Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya |THE INDEPENDENT| All Uganda needed to do to seal a place in the U-19 Cricket World Cup 2018 on Saturday was to put up a decent score against a Kenya team they had beaten comprehensively earlier in the week.

What happened next left even neutral observers stunned, and put into question Ugandan cricket’s big match temperament. The Uganda juniors, who had put on 231 in a 69 run victory over Kenya on Tuesday, collapsed like a pack of cards.

The Kenyan bowling attack tore through Uganda in the final game of the African qualifiers in Nairobi, dismissing them for a paltry 60 in 16.1 overs to set up the game for their batters.

Here is how it happened: Fall of wickets – 3 runs-1st wicket (R Opio out in 1.1 overs), 5runs-2nd wicket (Z Arinaitwe, in 2.2 ov), 5-3 (E Agaba, in 2.5 ov), 12-4 (K Waiswa, 7.5 ov), 32-5 (S Wabwose, 12.1 ov), 32-6 (F Achelam, 12.4 ov), 32-7 (F Akankwasa, 12.5 ov), 32-8 (S Nsubuga, 13.1 ov), 60-9 (R Agamiire, 16.5 ov), 60-10 (R Olipa, in 17.1 ov)

With qualification coming down to net run rate, the Kenyans needed to chase the total down in an unbelievable 9 overs. They did it.

Needing 6.78 runs per over to win, the chase got off to a slow start as the hosts showed some sign of nerves.

But, six fours and 3 sixes later, it was all over.

Thomas Ochieng’s unbeaten 26 took his team home in 8.3 overs to book their place in next year’s showpiece in New Zealand.

In May, the senior Uganda cricket team also froze on the big stage, and were relegated at the end of the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division Three hosted in Kampala.

RESULT

Kenya Under-19s won by 7 wickets

Uganda Under-19s – 60 17.1/50 ov RR: 3.49

Kenya Under-19s – 61/3 8.3/50 ov RR: 7.17

Standings going into the deciding game

Team Played Won Lost Tied No Result Points NRR Uganda 5 5 0 0 0 10 2.820 Kenya 5 4 1 0 0 8 1.656 Ghana 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.333 Botswana 5 0 5 0 0 0 -3.603



****Additional reporting ICC-cricket.Com

