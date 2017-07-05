Uhuru to skip presidential debate set for Monday – Citizen TV (press release)
Citizen TV (press release)
Uhuru to skip presidential debate set for Monday
Citizen TV (press release)
Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, David Murathe, now says that President Uhuru Kenyatta will not participate in the July 10, 2017 Presidential debate. According to Murathe, the decision follows what he termed as 'lack of consultations'. Also Read: Private …
