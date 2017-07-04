UK Newcastle University Undergraduate Scholarships For International Students, 2017/2018- Apply Now!

We are proud to announce a number scholarships for a variety of International Foundation programmes, created to assist international fee-paying students who need to complete a foundation programme before enrolling on a Newcastle University undergraduate degree. We have 10 100% International Foundation scholarships available for gifted students starting in September 2016 and January 2017. Scholarship …

The post UK Newcastle University Undergraduate Scholarships For International Students, 2017/2018- Apply Now! appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

