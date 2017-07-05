Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Police has launched a manhunt for an extremely violent knifeman Ralston Dodd, who was released in error 9 months into his 9-year term. 25-year-old Ralston was jailed in November 2016 after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent. The police had to start an extensive manhunt before arresting him the first time and a second […]

The post UK Police in search of extremely dangerous prisoner released in error appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.