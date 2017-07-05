UK shop caught selling ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags for £22 – Pulse Nigeria
|
UK shop caught selling 'Ghana Must Go' bags for £22
Pulse Nigeria
Two Nigerian ladies living in the UK have been outraged after a retailer shop was found to be selling Ghana Must Go bags for a whopping N8,000. Published: 28 minutes ago; Isaac Dachen. Print; eMail · The Ghana Must Go bags on display at the Topshop …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!