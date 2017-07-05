UK shop spotted selling Ghana must go bag for N10k – NAIJ.COM
UK shop spotted selling Ghana must go bag for N10k
NAIJ.com gathered that a popular retail shop in the UK has taken to selling Ghana must go bags as 'designer' bags, at a surprising sum of about N10,000. Two Twitter users took to their handles to share pictures of Ghana must go bags which they claim …
