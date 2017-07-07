Umahi prays for Buhari’s quick recovery; lauds his agric policy

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi says he has embarked on fervent prayers for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery to enable him to pilot the affairs of the country in good health.

Addressing newsmen in Abakaliki on Friday, Umahi urged other Nigerians to engage in prayers for the ailing president’s quick recovery.

The governor, who commended the Buhari-administration for its efforts to develop the agricultural sector, said that its agricultural policy had impacted positively on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Ebonyi.

He lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Ministry of Finance for their support to farmers in the state through the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP).

“I must commend the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for its agricultural programmes under President Buhari.

“As a state, we wish President Buhari very quick recovery. He has done very well, in terms of his agricultural programme for the state and the nation at large.

“The programme in agriculture has brought down the foreign exchange rate. Before now, we used to import a lot of food items into the country and a dollar then cost between N560 and N600.

“I also want to commend the CBN Governor, the Minister of Finance for putting their programmes together, as the state governments are very well positioned to do better in agriculture.

“I can say that in the area of rice production, with the assistance and encouragement of the Federal Government in a number of ways, state governments have been able to encourage rice farmers,’’ he said.

Umahi said that Ebonyi had given N250, 000 grants each to no fewer than 4,000 women and youths to participate in agriculture.

“By next month, we want to see how we can empower the wives of the army, police and civil defence personnel in the state,’’ he added.

