UN calls for reformed education system in Africa

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

African Governments should hasten reforms in the education sector to ensure it responds effectively to pressing challenges in the continent like poverty, conflicts and ecological depletion, UN officials said. Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa stated this at a four-day regional workshop on Tuesday in Nairobi. Ndong-Jatta said that a transformed formal education underpins sustainable development, peace and prosperity in Africa.

