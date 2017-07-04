UN calls for reformed education system in Africa

African Governments should hasten reforms in the education sector to ensure it responds effectively to pressing challenges in the continent like poverty, conflicts and ecological depletion, UN officials said. Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa stated this at a four-day regional workshop on Tuesday in Nairobi. Ndong-Jatta said that a transformed formal education underpins sustainable development, peace and prosperity in Africa.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

