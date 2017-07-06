UN confirms Kenya’s Mukhisa Kituyi as Secretary-General, UNCTAD – Vanguard
Vanguard
UN confirms Kenya's Mukhisa Kituyi as Secretary-General, UNCTAD
The UN General Assembly has confirmed Mukhisa Kituyi of Kenya as Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for a further four years, beginning Sept. 1, 2017 and ending on Aug. 31, 2021. Mukhisa Kituyi.
