UN confirms Kenya’s Mukhisa Kituyi as Secretary-General, UNCTAD

The UN General Assembly has confirmed Mukhisa Kituyi of Kenya as Secretary-General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) for a further four years, beginning Sept. 1, 2017 and ending on Aug. 31, 2021.

The confirmation followed the recommendation of the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, after consultation with member states, according to a statement by Mr Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

Kituyi served for an initial four-year term as UNCTAD’s seventh Secretary-General.

He has an extensive background as an elected official, an academic, coupled with wide-ranging experience in trade negotiations, and in African and broader international economics and diplomacy.

Before joining UNCTAD, Kituyi was the Chief Executive of the Kenya Institute of Governance and Fellow of the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., on their African Growth Initiative.

Kituyi was a member of a team of experts advising East African Community presidents on challenges, opportunities and possible road map to deeper regional integration from 2008 to 2012.

He was also a consultant to the African Union Commission, where he helped develop the architecture and roadmap for a Pan-African Free Trade Area from 2008 to 2012.

Kituyi was an elected member of Kenya’s Parliament for 15 years, serving as Minister for Trade and Industry from 2002 to 2007.

The post UN confirms Kenya’s Mukhisa Kituyi as Secretary-General, UNCTAD appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

