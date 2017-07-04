UN roots for reformed education system to promote peace in Africa

African Governments should hasten reforms in the education sector to ensure it responds effectively to pressing challenges in the continent like poverty, conflicts and ecological depletion, UN officials said.

Ann Therese Ndong-Jatta, Director of UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa stated this at a four-day regional workshop on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Ndong-Jatta said that a transformed formal education underpins sustainable development, peace and prosperity in Africa.

“Africa is grappling with many challenges like conflicts, illiteracy, poverty and refugee crisis whose solution lies in a transformed system of learning,” Ndong-Jatta said.

Dozens of African policymakers, scholars and representatives of multilateral agencies are attending the four-day regional workshop on achieving sustainable development through transformed education.

The workshop seeks to revitalise dialogue on the role of education in achieving equitable development, peace and environmental sustainability across the eastern African region.

Ndong-Jattta said that development of a curriculum centered on values was key to entrench patriotism, harmonious co-existence and tolerance among Africa’s youth.

“Our education system should be a tool of advancing peace, tolerance for cultural diversity and prevention of violent extremism.

“It should ensure children grow in harmony with each other and their environment,” said Ndong-Jatta.

She added that policy reforms and capacity building for trainers were critical to realign education sector in the region with evolving political, cultural and economic dynamics.

African governments must prioritise investments in quality education and training in order to accelerate progress towards attainment of key sustainable development goals (SDs) before the 2030 deadline.

Director of UNEP Regional Office for Africa, Juliette Biao, said that a reformed education system would elevate sustainability agenda in the continent to new heights.

“Higher education in particular will encourage citizens across the board to embrace sustainable lifestyles that will impact positively on the economy, society and built environment,” Biao said.

She added that multilateral institutions have rallied behind training and capacity development to boost low carbon and climate resilient development in Africa.

The post UN roots for reformed education system to promote peace in Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

