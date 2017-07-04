Pages Navigation Menu

UNAIDS launches initiatives to end HIV/AIDS in West, Central Africa

The Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has launched new initiatives, the Western and Central Africa Catch-up Plan, to help end AIDS on the continent by 2030. The initiatives were launched at the AIDS Watch Africa Heads of State and Government Meeting during the 29th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, UNAIDS said on Tuesday. […]

