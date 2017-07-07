UNESCO decision on Hebron holy site angers Israel officials – CBS News
CBS News
UNESCO decision on Hebron holy site angers Israel officials
CBS News
JERUSALEM — The U.N. cultural agency on Friday declared the old city in the West Bank town of Hebron as a Palestinian world heritage site, a decision that outraged Israeli officials who say the move negated the deep Jewish ties to the biblical town …
