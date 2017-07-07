UNICEF worried over resistance of parents to immunization

UNITED Nations Children Fund, UNICEF has expressed concern on the resistance of parents in Katsina state to allow their children for immunization against polio. An official of UNICEF, Katsiona filed officer Nura Dalhat, revelaed this at a meeting in preparation of polio immunization expected to kick off this week. Dalhat sid UNICEF was worried on […]

