Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Unilag graduate narrates how she was lured, raped and defrauded by two brothers

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 22-years-old graduate of the University of Lagos, UniLag, has told an Ikeja High Court, Lagos State of how she was lured, raped and defrauded by two brothers, identified as Bright Nwachukwu and Chijindu Nwachukwu, earlier in the year. The defendants, 31-year-old Bright Nwachukwu, and Chijindu Nwachukwu, 23, are both standing trial before Justice Josephine […]

The post Unilag graduate narrates how she was lured, raped and defrauded by two brothers appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.