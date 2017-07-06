UNILAG Lecturer Flogs Student Who Came Late To His Class (Photo)

In a picture that has gone viral on social media, A University of Lagos (UNILAG) lecturer, Prof. Daramola, of the English Department is seen flogging a student who came late to his class yesterday. One of the students present in the class took the picture and posted on social media and has got people talking. …

The post UNILAG Lecturer Flogs Student Who Came Late To His Class (Photo) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

