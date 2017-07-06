Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

UNILAG Professor Flogs Student For Coming Late To His Class

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

A viral photo trending online, shows an English professor of Unilag flogging students for coming late to his class. The English professor named Professor Daramola is a lecturer at the department of English, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos.   This is really insulting for a very well respected federal school, its agreed that there …

The post UNILAG Professor Flogs Student For Coming Late To His Class appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.